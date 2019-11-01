Walmart gunman in Springfield pleads guilty to making a false report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – The man who caused chaos and evacuated a Springfield grocery store pleaded guilty on November 1, 2019.

Dmitriy Andreychenko, the man accused of walking into a west Springfield grocery store with guns and a tactical vest, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of class B misdemeanor making a false report.

Andreychenko is charged for making a false report to the Springfield Police that an active shooter incident was about to happen at a local neighboorhood Walmart. Under the terms of the agreement, he received a 180 day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, firearm training, and participate in a victim-offender dialog.

Andreychenko said he never intended to carry out a shooting at the neighboorhood Walmart but instead was conducting a “social experiment”.

Two months ago he pleaded not guilty of making a terrorist threat and he told police he was testing his second amendment rights.

