Walmart in Jane, MO evacuated due to bomb threat last night

KNWA
Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1498448557225.jpg

JANE, Mo. (KNWA) — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after Walmart in Jane, Missouri received a bomb threat.

According to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday night.

An evacuation was done by fire personnel and police. Police then conducted a security sweep on the inside and nothing suspicious was located in the building.

The building was turned back over to Walmart management who made the decision to open the store back up.

An investigation is underway by the sheriff’s office and Walmart management team to try to determine who made the threat.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss