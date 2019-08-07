Walmart Market cashier admits to planning robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Walmart cashier admitted to helping plan a robbery in July.

Destine Potts, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, August 6 for felony theft of property and felony filing a false report with law enforcement.

A masked man approached the Walmart Market customer service desk and pretended to make a purchase. Potts, who was the cashier, handed the man $2,443.28 from the register and the man fled the store.

During the initial investigation, Potts was described as “frantic” by responding officers.

Walmart employees provided the investigators with surveillance footage during the investigation. Investigators noted Potts behaving very suspiciously during the period leading up to the robbery and during the robbery itself.

Potts admitted to planning the robbery with three other people while being interviewed on August 2. She was the benefit of the crime in the sum of $200.

On the night of the robbery, she sent a message to the masked gunman which stated, “I love you.” This was code to enter Walmart and commit the theft.

Everything that occurred from that point on had been planned approximately two weeks in advance. She feigned fear and hysteria when police responded and provided false details of the crime, such as the suspect’s ethnicity, words, and her premeditated involvement.

Potts will appear at Washington County court for a bond hearing on August 9.