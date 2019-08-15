Walmart remodels building for associates

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Walmart has remodeled and opened a state-of-the-art center for employees. Those with Walmart are calling it a “contact center”.

Employees will have access to a 24-hour fitness center, café, a game room, outdoor patios and training and associate development spaces.

“Handling customer care can be stressful at times, and so it’s great the company has afforded us a fitness center, a game room and different places to relax during breaks and lunches and wind down from what can be stressful. It’s a good amenity for our associates,” Steven Welch, director of the center said.

