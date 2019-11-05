Walmart rolls out unlimited delivery service

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Walmart is rolling out its near unlimited delivery service today, Nov. 5.

Customers may pay an annual fee of $98 or monthly fee of $12.95 to receive the Delivery Unlimited service. Customers may participate in a free, 15-day trial run to see if they like the service before they commit to fees.

Groceries may be selected online or through Walmart’s app. The customer may select their delivery time by choosing a one-hour window for groceries to be delivered. Customers may track their delivery.

The service is available in more than 1,400 stores nationwide and will be available to more than 50 percent of U.S. stores by the end of 2019.





