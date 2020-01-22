Walton Foundation grant helps remodel Gravette parks

Gravette, Ark. (KNWA) — New trees were planted in Gravette today.

Thanks to a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, Hiwasse Park and Old Town Park are both getting spruced up.

Communications Director for the City Mallory Weaver said the trees are a great upgrade for the parks.

“These trees are a great addition to the park. They provide shade as the kids are playing. They also make for a really pretty scenic walk as you’re going down our new sidewalk trail,” she said.

Weaver said the grant also pays for the upkeep of the trees.