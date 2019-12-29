Warehouse fire raises concerns about air quality

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The warehouse fire now raising some concerns for those who live in the area about air quality. Wind continues to send thick black smoke towards homes nearby, forcing residents to stay indoors.

“I’m just worried because I don’t know what I’m inhaling. I don’t know what’s inside and I don’t want to get sick or anything,” said Candy Laju a Springdale resident.

Laju is one of the many people who live at the Randall Wobbe Lane apartment complex, across the street from where flames broke out at the A- Advantage Warehouse and Distribution, Friday around 2:30pm.

​Laju is five months pregnant, she said she has her windows closed and is keeping a close watch on the fire.​

​Brandon Moss works just a half a mile up the road. The conditions caused him to close his office early.​ “The fumes were irritating the employees and the customers’ lungs so we had to send a lot of them home because it was smelling so bad and so strong​.”

People who live in the area are being advised to stay indoors, as hazmat teams keep an eye on the air quality.​ Jim Vaughan with the Springdale fire department said “we got remote air monitoring stations through those areas and so far they are staying within safe limits.​”

At last check, there isn’t an air quality advisory in place. Laju said if the conditions worsen she plans to stay at a family member’s home.

“If this continues I have to leave because I’m concerned and it’s just not safe,” said Laju.

Right now, residents do not have to shelter in place but are safer inside their homes. Springdale fire crews have been on the scene for over 30 hours and will be there until this fire is completely out.