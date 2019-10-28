Warning signs to be installed near War Eagle Creek dam

6 signs will be placed along War Eagle Creek to let people know to use caution of the strong current

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Six markers will be placed near the dam at War Eagle Creek.

Benton County will install the warning signs on Friday, November 1, according to a statement by County officials.

The markers will be placed to alert those on the creek of strong currents and Mayor Bob Tharp and his wife said the goal is to keep families safe while visiting the area.

“My family and I appreciate the effort Benton County Judge Barry Moehring has made in placing warning signs at the War Eagle dam site. We hope it will be enough to discourage others from making a dangerous choice as our son, Ross did when he lost his life,” said Mayor Tharp.

You may contact the Benton County Communications Director for more information at (479) 721-3364.