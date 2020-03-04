Wash. Co. JP candidate wins nomination after opponent’s endorsement

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A unique Washington County justice of the peace primary race ended the way both competitors wanted it to.

Janelle Smiley defeated opponent Stephen Ritterbush with an 83% clip. A couple weeks ago, Ritterbush endorsed Smiley, saying she’s a better candidate with more experience and time.

He said he’s stay in the November race against current Republican JP Sam Duncan for the District 7 seat if he were to win even after his public endorsement, and Smiley said she’d throw her support behind him if that situation were to happen.

Smiley said she’s honored to win the election, and she thinks the race showed solidarity not often seen in politics.

“It’s very exciting. I can’t wait,” Smiley said. “It’s been a real collaboration of a lot of people who have come behind me and helped me and really wanted to do good things for the county together.”