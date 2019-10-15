Wash. Co Sheriff adds new rules to intake area

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is making changes to address more overcrowding concerns at the detention center.

Sheriff Tim Helder added new rules because of a large amount of detainees going through the booking and intake areas.

He said Arkansas jail standard rules require a certain amount of space per detainee.

So the sheriff said, from now on, if the area reaches 30 detainees waiting to be booked, the booking and intake area will be put on deferral status.

That means bookings will then be prioritized based on the seriousness of the charge and the combativeness of the detainee.

“We have a limited number of resources available to us, i.e. personnel and space. It has become all too routine where we have been overcrowded to the point where it is both unmanageable and very dangerous,” Helder said.

Helder said he has submitted a proposal to the quorum court to add more personnel to help alleviate the issue.