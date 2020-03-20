WashCo employees express concern about courthouse COVID-19 procedures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week. Washington County officials dictated new courthouse rules intended to keep COVID-19 from infiltrating the local government hub. Some county employees expressed concern that the new directives are unsafe.

“I think a lot of the people who were there yesterday were like, ‘oh my gosh, this is not a good idea,'” said Eva Madison, a county justice of the peace. “We’re in a line. We’re not six feet apart.”

Since Monday, employees entering the courthouse are getting their temperature taken. Access is restricted to only the main entrance, and the courthouse is closed to all non-essential business. Some employees said they feel unsafe at the way the new directives are being carried out.

“We’re still having court, and now they’re making all employees and staff go through the same door so they can take temperatures despite asymptomatic transmission,” said one employee who wished to remain anonymous. “People that have to work there and have health issues are very scared. That doorway could easily be contaminated already. I’ve never seen them clean anything.”

Another said employees of all facets are scared.

“The procedures they’re using to get people in the courthouse [are] actually more dangerous than the regular procedures,” another anonymous employee said. “We have a judge that is still holding court. [This is] not in violation of the supreme court order but in violation of the spirit of the order.”

The county is doing what it can at this point, said Brian Lester, the county’s attorney. Because many county roles are still needed, the courthouse is still operating. The directive to close the courthouse would have to come from the governor, Lester said.

“I know with Judge Wood, so far we’ve not moved all the way in that direction to tell people not to come in,” Lester said, referencing the original declaration putting the onus on elected officials to decide who can stay home. “That’s certainly a possibility. It just depends on kinda how this thing spreads.”

Social distancing was referenced by all who expressed concern, saying people lining up to get their temperatures taken were huddled closely together. They said the same about cramming into the courthouse elevator. It’s on employees to make sure they stay the CDC-recommended six feet away from each other, Lester said, but the county is looking into more ways to make the mandate stick.

“There’ll be signs going up reminding people to stay a certain distance away,” Lester said. “We’ll continue to address these concerns.”

It’s time to get serious about enacting more directives, Madison said.

“People are very sick, and it’s spreading quickly,” Madison said. “Unless we follow the CDC’s guidelines, it’s gonna continue to spread.”