Washington Co. Historical Society hosts holiday open house

The Fayetteville home of a prominent lawyer, judge, and politician of the 1800s opens its door to the public for a holiday open house.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville home of a prominent lawyer, judge, and politician of the 1800s opens its door to the public for a holiday open house.

Every year the Washington County Historial Society invites people inside the home of Jonas Tebbetts.

Jim Spillars, the president of the organization, says it’s a way to teach history and get into the holiday spirit.

“I really would like to encourage folks to get to know what went on here before and to continue to honor people that came before us and made it possible what we have today,” Spillars said.

The museum off E. Dickson St. is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.