Washington County Crisis Stabilization Unit hits six-month mark

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Washington County’s Crisis Stabilization Unit, CSU, just reached its six-month mark.

Various law enforcement leaders met with Ozark Guidance Counseling to better understand the needs of the CSU and the people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

Since opening, the Director of Crisis Stabilization Services, Kristen McAllister, said they have seen an uptick in successfully admitting the people who are referred to them.

“When someone comes to the Stabilization Unit, we see them truly as an individual and we respect their goals and help them achieve those goals,” McAllister said.

The unit accepts people from Washington, Benton, Carroll, and Madison counties, but McAllister said most come from Fayetteville.