Washington County Election Commission will meet to discuss upcoming elections

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Election Commission will meet today, January 14, at 7 p.m. in Room 115 of the Washington County Courthouse.

The purpose of the meeting will be:

  • Early vote update for the March 3 election
  • Amend the Notice of Election for the March 3 election (to include an Election Day site, that was left off the Notice of Election)
  • Poll Worker notice for the Fayetteville election on February 11
  • Bethel Heights special election update
  • Canvass and count the Greenland School special election

