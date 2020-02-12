Washington County Emergency Management rescues two from floodwaters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) —The Washington County Department of Emergency Management rescued two individuals from a stalled vehicle in floodwaters.

Emergency responders from emergency management, the sheriff’s office, Central Emergency Medical Services, and Arkansas Game and Fish worked together to rescue the two individuals from their vehicle that stalled.

The county asks drivers to not risk your life and the lives of their responders by driving into floodwater.

Remember to turn around and don’t drown!