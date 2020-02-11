Washington County inmates relocated due to overcrowding; per resolution

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Washington County Justices of the Peace are asking for some prisoners to be relocated to jails in other counties in the state of Arkansas.

On Monday night, February 10, the Quorum Court Jail Committee passed two resolutions to transfer federal and state prisoners to other jails to help free up space.

Justices of the Peace said it will help ease jail overcrowding, but Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder said a good portion of the federal prisoners were arrested in Washington County so it does not make sense for them to be relocated only to have come back for court hearings.

“If we do away with both those services, which for a lot of reasons is the wrong thing to do. But from a financial standpoint it would reduce our budget, our operating cost of about $2.5 to $3 million annually,” Helder said.

According to the 2019-20 approved Washington County proposed jail budget was more than $30 million.

District 5 Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins said, “It factors in that there is some collateral damage to these steps that we try to take care of our commitment to our citizens. I took an oath to serve the people of Washington County and that’s what I’m here to fulfill.”

While both resolutions passed, they will still need to go to the full quorum court and the sheriff.