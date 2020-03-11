Washington County law enforcement to address failure-to-appear inmates

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Leaders in Washington County’s judicial system have a new directive from the ombudsman who was brought in to help with jail overcrowding issues.

After mechanisms were put into place to reduce the number of low-income inmates who couldn’t afford to post bond on non-violent charges, the new initiative is to target people in jail on failure-to-appear charges, said Matt Durrett, the county’s prosecuting attorney.

“I’m trying to stay open minded, and I’m trying to keep my ears open,” Durrett said. “The failure-to-appear charges are the ones the ombudsman is targetting now.”

These cases stem from people out on bail missing their court date. They then tack up a higher bail, anywhere from $50,000-$150,000, Durrett said.

Madeline Porta, a Bail Project spokesperson, said the community needs to invest in public transportation, healthcare and education to help this group.

“Our criminal legal system is founded on fundamental rights, including the presumption of innocence and due process for all,” Porta said. “The current cash bond has been treating these rights as luxuries with a price tag attached to them. That price tag is bond, which undermines the integrity of our system of rights.”

The Bail Project pays bond for low-income, pre-trial inmates, but the organization is unable to financially help the failure-to-appear group pointed out by the ombudsman, Porta said.

“The Bail Project is seeing that, even with no financial obligation, the vast majority of our clients return to court, which shows that money is not necessary as an incentive,” Porta said.

Durrett said 800-900 people fall under this category each year in Washington County. Of the 710 beds at the jail, more than 100 probably have high bonds for failure to appear at this point, he said. Addressing the problem means finding a way to get them to court, he said.

“It’s not optional. Court dates aren’t optional, they’re mandatory,” Durrett said. “That’s how the system functions is with people knowing that their court dates are mandatory.”

Durrett said he’s working with all groups to determine the best way to get this group out of jail in a consistent manner that protects the system.

“I’ve been saying for months now that I think we’re doing all that we can do, but I’m all ears for suggestions of things that we aren’t doing or things that we could do better.”