Washington County leaders host Christmas celebration

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A county Christmas celebration was hosted in Fayetteville Monday night, Dec. 2.

The event was at the historic courthouse. Santa was at the event and those who attended had the opportunity to enjoy cookies and milk with him. They also had the opportunity to take selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Attendees were encouraged to drop off unopened gifts for Arkansas Children’s Northwest Hospital.

Washington County Judge Joseph Wood said, “We’re… really just kind of getting into the spirit… bring employees and elected officials… community and the county in so that they can experience a little Christmas and give back to children.”

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder was in charge of Christmas carols this year.