Washington County Quorum Court halts state and federal inmate housing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Quorum Court discussed an overcrowding crisis at the county jail.

The court was deciding to stop housing both state and federal inmates.

Right now, the county makes money from keeping these inmates – more than $60 for federal and $40 a day for state.

The resolutions tonight are not binding. They are just formal recommendations to the sheriff to end those contracts.

A good portion of the inmates held under state and federal contracts are locals whose court proceedings will take place in Washington County.