Washington County Quorum Court to meet virtually

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Virtual meetings have become critical as COVID-19 keeps people home. Washington County will roll out a virtual quorum court meeting this week after working to maneuver around current laws putting its legality in question.

“We’re looking at doing a Zoom webinar more than a Zoom meeting,” said Brian Lester, Washington County’s attorney.

Zoom is a virtual meeting platform that’s expanded in popularity during the COVID-19 outbreak. Lester said Thursday’s quorum court meeting will convene through the service.

“We really didn’t see a reason not to go ahead and hold a meeting,” Lester said. “Actually, we’ll be holding two meetings. We’ll be holding the March meeting and the April meeting.”

As county laws are currently written, virtual quorum court meetings may not be allowed.

“The county law language states that the quorum court must convene at a given place at a given time,” Lester said.

While there’s some leeway in the interpretation of that law along with the fact that Lester said the county would’ve taken its chances in the courts regardless, the attorney decided to reach out to legal professionals associated with county law and legislators to get something passed before the meeting. A bill cosponsored by Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R) sat on the governor’s desk at the time of this story’s publication, ready to open this up for cities and counties.

“I think it’s a great short-term fix,” Lundstrum said. “Once the emergency’s lifted, we’ll all be back at the courthouse or at city hall.”

Lundstrum said the bill had unanimous support from other legislators, something that she hasn’t often seen.

“There’ve been a few, but it’s very rare,” Lundstrum said. “I think everybody has probably heard from county judges and cities across the state, ‘hey, we’ve got an emergency. We need to meet.'”

There’ll be a few kinks throughout the process, Lester said, including figuring out how to allot required public comment time.

“As of right now, I’m not sure what that looks like because IT hasn’t really finalized what that’s gonna look like,” Lester said.

Lester said this’ll keep people safe and prepared in case they have to do it again next month.

“Might as well get it done, get it out of the way, and then everybody will kind of have a better understanding for what it looks like and how it works the next time,” Lester said.