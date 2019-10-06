Washington County residents take stand against proposed red dirt mine

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Washington County residents are taking a stand against a proposed red dirt mine currently under construction in their neighborhood.

The proposed dirt mine would be off Harmon Road west of Fayetteville — an area neighbors say is busy with children playing and school buses passing through, raising safety concerns.

Tom Terminella, whose family owns the land and submitted the request, say he received permits from the State Department of Environment Quality to use the area for red dirt.

He wants it in Washington County because of the high demand for road construction.

“It’s important to have that structural fill close to where it is as far as demand and that cuts down on just the logistics. The tires, the diesel, the man hours and everything,” said Terminella.

Dick Johnson, a local resident, said the location is less-than-ideal.

“There are families that drive this four to fives times a day,” said Johnson. “This is a residential area. We’re talking about an open-area pit mine right in the heart of a residential area.”

The Quorum Court will meet to discuss the subject on October 17 at 6 p.m.