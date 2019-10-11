Washington County road closures

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Flooding throughout Arkansas impacted Friday’s commute, October 11. Several roads were, and still are, closed and accidents were reported in various locations.
Here is a list of closures:
- UA Beef Farm Road
- All of Hwy 112 in Elm Springs closed to Benton County
- Savoy near Hwy 16
- Harmon by the bridge near Pin Oak
- Hamstring
- S. Shaeffer rRoad just west of Lake Wilson, west of the 90 degree curve
- Low water bridge, Hwy 45 near Edgewood
- Wilkerson to Green Nursery Country Landscaping
- Ball Street in Johnson and Sbanotto in Tontitown
- White Street in Goshen to Paul Pray
- Elm Street to Scott Street in Elm Springs
- Harvey Dowell top Norman Murphy Road
- West end of Steele Road in Tontitown