Washington County Sheriff’s Office teams with local pharmacy for Arkansas Takeback

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is teaming with Medical Arts Pharmacy to collect unused or unwanted drugs.

This includes over the counter and controlled medications.

Leigh Smith, officer manager of Medical Arts Pharmacy, said several patients have asked what they need to do with unwanted and unused medication.

“We felt like it was a need that we had seen in the pharmacy with patients… so we wanted to provide a convenient place… for patients to be able to dispose of their medicines in an appropriate way,” Smith said.