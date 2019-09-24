Washington County Sheriff’s searching for a missing Cessna

1  of  2
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The search is on for a small plane that went missing 20 miles south-southwest Monday night, Sept. 23, as it departed from Drake Field, according to air traffic control.

“There are reports from witnesses that a small aircraft went down in the Cove Creek South area,” said WCSO Public Information Officer Kelly Cantrell.

Information of a possible missing plane was announced while the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was presenting at the Washington County Finance and Budget meeting — that’s when a request came in to launch the WCSO’s drone.

The single-engine Cessna 150, red and white in color, is registered to Wingnut Enterprises out of Allen, Texas.

