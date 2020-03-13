Washington Regional adds new guidelines amidst coronavirus outbreak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting March 13, the Washington Regional Medical Center will limit visitors and screen all who come into the hospital, the hospital’s public relations coordinator announced in a press release.

“Visitors will be asked a short series of questions upon entrance to the facility,” the press release stated. “Visitors with risk factors for Coronavirus infection and visitors who have a fever or symptoms of a respiratory illness will not be allowed to visit.”

Only one adult visitor will be allowed to visit a patient in a single sitting, and each will be prompted on who they’re visiting.

