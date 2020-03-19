Washington Regional cardiologist went to work after COVID-19 exposure

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A doctor at Washington Regional in Fayetteville was exposed to the first positive case, according to a memo sent out to hospital staff.

A cardiologist’s daughter had symptoms of COVID-19 when she flew from New York to XNA, said David Ratcliff, Washington Regional’s chief medical officer. Since then, she’s tested positive, and the cardiologist has been exposed to the virus.

“We weren’t even of that until Monday morning at 8:30 [a.m.],” Ratcliff said. “The recommendations at that time is that they have to go into self-quarantine.”

Both the patient’s parents are doctors, but only one works at Washington Regional. The cardiologist doesn’t show symptoms and hasn’t been tested himself, Ratcliff said.

“I asked the epidemiologist at the Arkansas Department of Health who all needs to be tested,” Ratcliff said. “[If] they are symptom-free, there’s no need to test.”

A source sent KNWA/Fox 24 a screenshot of an Instagram post from someone claiming to have the first confirmed case in Fayetteville. The post read, in part, “My dad got them to process my test first,” and “I’m just lucky I have doctor parents who forced them to test me.”

The cardiologist came to work Monday after being exposed, Ratcliff said, but was still on site for less than two hours. The chief medical officer wouldn’t comment on the interactions the doctor may have had with patients.

“There are areas of confidentiality that we really don’t wanna delve into,” Ratcliff said. “I will say that this was Monday morning, and that phone call that I received was at 8:30. By 8:45, that individual was home.”

The cardiologist was “low risk” when he came to work, Ratcliff said, meaning he didn’t pose a threat to people he came into contact with. He wouldn’t say whether he thought the doctor showed good judgement by coming to work.

“I’m here to express the policy of Washington Regional and our response to this event,” Ratcliff said. “I’m not here to give you my personal opinion.”

More cases with inevitably pop up throughout Northwest Arkansas, Ratcliff said, so the hospital is preparing to ramp up responses.

“What we don’t want to do is overwhelm the healthcare community, so please use the online screening tool,” Ratcliff said. “Please call. UAMS has an online screening tool. The Arkansas Department of Health has a phone line, we have a phone line. Use those tools.”