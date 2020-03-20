Washington Regional prepared in case physicians are infected by COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise, hospital administrators said there’s a plan in place if doctors and surgeons start testing positive.

Washington Regional’s system is colloquially referred to as a “surge plan”, said Dr. David Ratcliff, the hospital’s chief medical officer.

The plan starts with keeping COVID-19 patients away from others and keeping specialized physicians away from other patients, too. A portion of the intensive care unit has been outfitted with negative airflow, Ratcliff said, which helps keep any possible contamination from escaping. A whole wing of the building is being converted to the same air mechanisms.

The entire system is built on strength in numbers, Ratcliff said.

“If those physicians become infected, then there are replacements,” Ratcliff said. “We’re very fortunate at Washington Regional. We have eight pulmonologists who are critical-care physicians, so that means we’re fairly deep with regards to the number of folks who can care for these patients.”

The “surge plan” also accounts for the possibility of a massive patient inflow. The main information Ratcliff wanted to reiterate was that people need to use Washington Regional’s screening hotline and not just show up to the hospital if they think they need to be tested.