WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A mix up at the polls in Washington County on Friday, the Fayetteville school board race for zone 2 ended up in the wrong precinct. As a result, 77 early voters didn't get a chance to vote in the race and at least 44 people may have cast a vote that wasn't supposed to. The error was fixed but candidates in that race are concerned it'll impact who takes the seat.

"It's an injustice to the 77 people who didn't get to have their voices heard and that could effect our race," said running candidate Tracey Pomeroy.