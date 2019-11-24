Washington-Willow residents petition for new building requirements

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Some residents of the Washington-Willow neighborhood in Fayetteville held a meeting on Saturday in an attempt to establish local building requirements.

Jason Smith, a member of the Historic Commission, said it’s an older neighborhood and many residents would like to see its character preserved as the city grows.

“We’re doing a petition to have some requirements that would be in place before someone tore down a structure or built a new home to make sure it fits in with the neighborhood,” said Smith.

The meeting was sparked by people concerned with older homes in the neighborhood being torn down.

Smith says the group wants to have some measure of control over the changes that occur in the neighborhood where they live.