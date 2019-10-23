WATCH: Drone footage shows storm damage at Prairie Creek Marina

PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. (KNWA) — Multiple boats were left tangled and the roof damaged at a dock on Prairie Creek Marina after Monday morning storms.
Brian Watts of Tactical Drone Services shows the extent of the damage in drone footage.
by: Kelly O'NeillPosted: / Updated:
PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. (KNWA) — Multiple boats were left tangled and the roof damaged at a dock on Prairie Creek Marina after Monday morning storms.
Brian Watts of Tactical Drone Services shows the extent of the damage in drone footage.