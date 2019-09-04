WATCH: Hurricane Dorian inches toward to the Atlantic coast

(NBC News) As Hurricane Dorian inches toward to the Atlantic coast, aerial images are revealing the devastation the storm left behind in the Bahamas.

Piles of debris and concrete slabs are all that remain where many of the buildings on the island of Abaco once stood. At least seven people were killed there, and many more injured.

The images serve as a stark warning for those now in the path of the storm.

Across the Southeast families are packing up and pulling out, leaving the coast for higher ground.

From Florida through the Carolinas, more than a million people have been told to evacuate ahead of what could be hurricane-force winds, flooding rains and a potentially deadly storm surge.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2lDHAth