Closings
Arkansas Arts Academy

Trader Joe’s now open in Little Rock

KNWA

by: KARK

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Trader Joe’s has officially opened its first store in Arkansas Tuesday.

Officials say moments before the 9 a.m. grand opening of the Little Rock location at 11500 Financial Centre Parkway, there will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

There will also be live music, tastings, giveaways and more.

Trader Joe’s will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The store will feature murals that pay tribute to local landmarks and attractions, including the Big Dam Bridge and State Capitol, as well as River Market.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss