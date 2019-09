SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Springdale police released the body cam video of former Arkansas, and ex-NFL, quarterback Ryan Mallett’s DWI arrest after crashing into a car on New Hope Road in Springdale on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The police report states that Mallett crossed the center line while driving and hit a car. Mallett had a blood-alcohol level of .08 according to the arrest report.