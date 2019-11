We spent the day with Matthew Liggett, a technician who works with Roadside Services and AAA.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Police, Fire, EMS – that’s what you usually think of when you hear about first responders at a scene but Monday tow truck drivers were out helping all over Northwest Arkansas.

We spent the day with Matthew Liggett, a technician who works with Roadside Services and AAA. He takes us behind the wheel of one of his busiest days this year.