Water and sewer rates go up for Rogers residents

"We are growing so rapidly and we have a bunch of pipes both water and sewer that are close to 100 years old that need replacing," Rogers City Council Member Mark Kruger said.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — After a city council meeting, Rogers residents will now see their water and sewer rates go up.

When you can go to your home and turn on the water or flush the toilet with no worries whatsoever at the prices we have, it’s a bargain. Mark Kruger, Rogers City Council Member

On Tuesday, November 26, the Rogers City Council voted to either give a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” to the increase of water and sewer rates.

“It passed,” Rogers City Council Member Mark Kruger said.

The vote was 7-0, with two amendments to what was originally proposed.

“The proposal on both water and sewer had an automatic three-percent increase taking affect starting after 2025,” Kruger said. “We voted not to do that automatically.”

We review where we are at the time and see what’s needed and go forward from there. Mark Kruger, Rogers City Council Member

The minimum monthly fee right now for Rogers residents is about $24 for water and sewer.

Now, the minimum fees will increase by nearly $3 per month during the first three years.

Fees will go up by $5 per month during the first three years for families who use 4,000 gallons. Fees will be $2 per month after that.

That means, by 2025, that will be a 52 percent rate increase.

“It’s a significant jump but we haven’t had a sewer increase since 2008 and we haven’t had a water increase since 2015,” Kruger said. “When you look at the average just residential water bill even though it’s a large percentage increase it’s still not that much.”

Rogers Water Utilities Superintendent Brent Dobler said he is very grateful for the support of the council.

“I think it shows that Rogers is progressive and they know that taking care of an infrastructure is one of the main duties of the city,” Dobler said. “They need to ensure that we have the water and sewer that we take for granted every day.”

Although not many Rogers residents were at the meeting, Dobler and Kruger said they think the reaction will be positive.

“I think they’ve been very supportive,” Dobler said. “Everyone understands that if you look at your cell phone or any other utility you have this is probably the cheapest and most valuable resource that you have.”