SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A water main break that happened early Monday, Nov. 18, is causing a road to close longer than expected.

The issue happened on West Pump Station Road between North Stultz Road and Thunder Chicken Trail Head entrance, according to Springdale Water Utilities.

Damage found on the road is more extensive than crews originally thought. Portions of West Pump Station Road will be closed for at least a couple of days, according to Springdale Water Utilities.