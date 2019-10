(KNWA) — Thousands in Benton County are still struggling to recover days after two tornadoes rumbled through our area.

Those with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance are helping with debris cleanup and said there are ways to help.

They said aside from manual labor, financial donations are needed, as well as gift cards to places such as Lowe’s, Atwood’s and Walmart. Fuel cards and Stihl chainsaw supplies are also needed.