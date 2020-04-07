Weather 101: EF3 Tornadoes

KNWA/KFTA- Join Meteorologist Rick Katzfey as he continues his series on the Enhanced Fujita Scale for tornado damage.

This video will cover EF3 tornadoes. We explain the wind speeds necessary to categorize a tornado as EF3 as well as show you some of the damage that these types of tornadoes can create.

Tornadoes classified as EF3 or higher are considered significant tornadoes. These beasts can produce quite a damaging swath of debris sometimes extending for miles! The recent Jonesboro, AR tornado was classified as an EF3. I’m sure you have seen the damage from this tornado. Thankfully no fatalities occurred with this twister, but these tornadoes or any for that matter, are not ones you want to mess with.

Hope you have learned a little bit about EF3 tornadoes from this segment of Weather 101. As always you can send us your questions and any topics you want us to cover to our email weather@knwa.com.

Stay safe and healthy!