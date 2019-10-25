Weather causing cleanup delays

"I pray somebody will pray for me too so this will be fixed as soon as it can"

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — As if clean up wasn’t already hard enough people affected by Sunday night’s storms have to worry about the weather.

Everything in there is broken. Reyes Garcia, Owner of R & D Auto Sales

Reyes Garcia is the owner of R & D Auto Sales in Rogers.

“I came in Monday morning and tried to open my business,” Garcia said. “I came up to a surprise to see all of my office stuff like that.”

After the storms swept through Sunday, October 20, Garcia’s business was destroyed.

He is waiting on insurance to come check out the damage and for crews to come and help.

“I can’t go inside either because all the windows are broken,” he said. “The water is going inside the office so I can’t do (anything) in there.”

This week’s forecast is putting a delay on storm clean up, leaving Garcia in a waiting game.

“I can’t do (anything) because it’s really bad right now with the weather,” Garcia said.

Tony’s Tree Service said even though the rain pushes back some of it’s work, it’s not letting the wet weather stop its work completely.

We’re out here even in the rain working and trying to clear everybody’s houses and cars and just doing whatever we can while we can. Tony Dale, Tony’s Tree Service

Tony Dale is the owner of Tony’s Tree Service.

On Thursday, October 24, him and his crew were working on houses in Rogers in the rain.

“We’re still out here trying to get done what we can get done,” Dale said.

Dale said the reason why they aren’t letting the weather stop them from working is because he knows people out there, like Garcia, still need help.

“There’s a lot of people out here without power or can’t get out of their driveways or garages,” he said. “So everyone needs be patient I know everyone is doing their best just give us some time and we will have everything done.”

As Garcia waits patiently, he is just thankful no one was hurt.