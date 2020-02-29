WEB EXTRA: Buried but not Forgotten

NORTHWEST ARK. (KNWA) — In the 17 and 1800’s, Arkansas like most states was a slave state, with over 100,000 slaves across the region. Slavery may have ended over a century ago, but its history and impact remain. In Arkansas, you don’t have to step too far to see its trace.

Unmarked Graveyard near the Historic Gehring Chapel Cemetery – Nearly 100 graves belonging to slaves discovered.

Video : Aerials of graveyard site, Memorial in honor of slaves buried, graveyard and the Historic Gehring Chapel Cemetery

1850 and 1860 Slave Schedules for Fayetteville

Credit: Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

Credit: Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

Credit: Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

Credit: Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

Credit: Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

Credit: Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

“The Old South” Composite

Former Slaves (Fayetteville, Washington County) Left to right: Willis Pettigrew, Sam Van Winkle, Charlie Richardson, Squire Jahagen, Nick Clemmons, taken in Fayetteville in 1908 by B.E. Grabill.

Credit: Shiloh Museum of Ozark History & Washington County Historical Society

Squire Jahagan founded the Historic St. James Missionary Baptist C hurch in Fayetteville after he was freed from slavery.

Adeline Blakely – 1850-1945 ( Former Slave )

Adeline Blakeley Remembered By Ann Wiggans Sugg

“The tiny girl trying desperately to make her almost deaf “Dandad” understand d “ice c’eam cone”—the elflike black woman intervening in her behalf—the tall old man taking the child’s small hand in his big one, and once again making the familiar trek to the Square and the Red Cross Drugstore. This is my earliest memory of Adeline and of my grandfather, Harvey Masberne Hudgins.

Adeline’s life was dedicated to loving and caring for people. Once when I was older I was sick and Mother was working. So she took me to Adeline’s; never before nor since have I received such solicitous and tender care.

The love of all children was strong in Adeline. She always wanted “back neck sugar” which was willingly given except by those few who were afraid of her black skin. The love was returned by most children.

When she died in 1945 she was buried in Evergreen Cemetery in the Blakeley- Hudgins family plot.”

Shows lone man with cigar

Seabe Tuttle, taken in Fayetteville, in the 1920s or 1930s.

Tuttle was a former slave, and the text on the back of the photo reads, “Seb Tuttle,

Master Chef on anybody’s fishing trip.”