WEB EXTRA: High school students show ‘baller’ act of kindness

"When he came in it wasn't about winning anymore, it was just about seeing him have fun," Duke Walker said.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two local basketball teams come together to remind us winning isn't everything.

The Ozark Hillbillies headed to Springdale to take on the Shiloh Christian Saints on Tuesday, December 17.

Shiloh Christian Sophomore Caleb Cooper has Down Syndrome, but he’s not letting that stop him from doing what he loves and neither is anyone else — and that’s to play basketball.

Tuesday’s game completely changed after both teams came together for a rare moment, where players from Ozark allowed Caleb, on the opposing side, to have his moment in the spotlight.

KNWA gives you a closer look at this heartwarming story with some uncut interviews from the characters who watched it unfold.

