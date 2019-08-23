WEB EXTRA: LifeStyles students call the Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — LifeStyles, a non-profit organization, offers a program called “Launch” in which students with intellectual disabilities can experience everything the University of Arkansas has to offer.

There are 21 students in the program.

Students who are part of the program also get to attend classes at the university. The also get to eat and workout on campus.

Those with LifeStyles said this is important because high school isn’t the end of the road.

Students of LifeStyles who have intellectual disabilities are excited about being Razorbacks, and starting school, Monday, Aug. 26.