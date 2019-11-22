WEB EXTRA: Projections for population growth in Northwest Arkansas

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission (NWARPC) is the federally designated Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for Benton and Washington counties.

The estimated and projected populations for 2040 is shown in the table above for all the cities and incorporated Benton and Washington counties area. These projections were based on the population projection from the Arkansas Census State Data Center (CSDC) and also used previous growth rates developed for the 2035 Plan.

In both counties, many jurisdictions have an overall percent growth over 100 percent between 2010 and projected 2040. The highest percent growth in Washington County is projected for Johnson which could grow 156 percent to 8,578 by 2040. The highest total population number is projected for Springdale at 150,932, a 113 percent increase. Fayetteville will have a projected growth of 94 percent to reach 142,496 people by 2040.

In Benton County, the highest population number is projected in Rogers at 102,281, an increase of 83 percent from 2010. Centerton still has one of the highest percent population increase projected to grow by approximately 135 percent reaching 22,376 people in 2040.

These population projections are useful to city planning departments as well as for regional planning. These projections will also be used for forecasting traffic, according to the NWARPC.