SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) — Gretchen Cliburn is a financial planner and married mother of two who five years ago got up one morning to take part in a half-marathon race.

"My husband refused to kiss me good-bye that morning because I had eaten peanut butter and he doesn't like peanut butter," Gretchen said. "So I said to him as I left the house, 'You will regret not kissing me' and ittle did I know how true that would actually be that day."