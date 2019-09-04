WEB EXTRA: Medical marijuana dispensary jobs

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA) — There are numerous jobs and career paths in the medical marijuana industry, as found in the diagram above.

More than 1,132 pounds of medical marijuana have been sold in Arkansas, totaling $8.1 million in total sales, according to Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration.

On Thursday (Sept. 5), ABC Enforcement agents will conduct a final inspection at Acanza dispensary, located in Fayetteville.

Harvest Cannabis Dispensary, located in Conway, recently requested final inspection. ABC is in the process of confirming an inspection date.