Well-known barber retiring after 55 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A popular local barber has spent a half-century making sure others look nice.

Dale Schaffer is retiring after more than 50 years as a barber.

He’s worked years at the Lion’s Mane Barbershop on Wedington Drive. He’s cut hair for the past 55 years. He began his career in Wichita, Kan.

Schaffer said there’s a lot to like about the industry.

He said, “What I like most about it is that you get to know your clients, and become really good friends.”

Schaffer says he is looking forward to retiring so he can spend more time with his wife.