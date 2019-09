WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA) — A man from West Fork was killed in a one-car accident on Friday morning.

Steven Armantrout, 52, was traveling southbound on True Love Road in West Fork when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and overturned.

Armantrout was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is the 332nd fatal accident in the state of Arkansas.