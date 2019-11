During the Storm

WINSLOW, Ark. (KNWA) — A West Fork school bus had to be off-loaded due to running into a low-hanging utility line.

According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, the bus struck the utility line that was across Highway 71 near Winslow.

No children or the driver were injured.

The school bus suffered some damage and the students were off-loaded and transferred to another bus.