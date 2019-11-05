West Fork breaks ground on water system project

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA) — West Fork is one step closer to connecting its wastewater treatment system to Fayetteville.

Officials broke ground on the project Monday morning, Nov. 4.

Officials say this will add more land for development along Highway 71, and will allow West Fork and Greenland to retire its current wastewater treatment center.

“Our West Fork facility was designed for 30 years. It was put in during the late ’60s, so we’re getting close to 50 years of it… (it’s) about 20 years overdue,” Mayor Heith Caudle said. “I’m happy to see it (treatment center) wrapping up.”

Construction to replace sewer lines is expected to end during October 2020.