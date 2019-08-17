What’s bringing democratic leaders to Arkansas?

NORTHWEST, ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Beto O’Rourke will be the second presidential candidate hopeful to come to Arkansas this week.

Another Democratic candidate, Senator Amy Klobuchar was here earlier in the week.

KNWA wanted to know why democrats are starting to show so much interest in Arkansas.

Democratic Party of Benton County Chairwoman Celeste Williams told us Northwest Arkansas in particular is playing a more important part in elections because of how quickly the area is growing.

“I think its really important for the Democratic party to reach out to each and every voter because everyone matters, every single vote matters,” Williams said.

She said it also benefits Arkansas when we have a chance to meet candidates and tell them what is important to Arkansans.